UK scientists unveil test that can detect Prostate cancer in 15 mins using dried blood

A dried blood sample test has been developed to detect prostate cancer in just 15 minutes.

Scientists at Aston University report the new method analyses crystal-like structures in dehydrated blood and is non-invasive.

It detects prostate cancer before symptoms appear, with a claimed accuracy of up to 90 per cent.

The technique, findings on which were published in the journal Scientific Reports, analysed dry blood samples instead of more invasive biopsies and now larger clinical trials are planned.

Nasa researchers have measured a previously undetectable “invisible” electric field surrounding Earth that counteracts gravity.

It’s believed the ambipolar electric field could be responsible for atmospheric particles constantly fired from the planet’s north and south poles.

Scientists have discovered the secret to former world’s strongest man Eddie Hall’s power – and it’s all to do with three long, thin muscles in the leg.

Using MRI scans and a machine mimicking deadlifts, Loughborough University researchers say these muscles, which are known as “guy ropes”, were over 200 per cent larger in Hall compared with men who do not strength train.

Also in this episode: junk food body risk, blood pressure checks at dentists and opticians, Oasis ‘tickets bots’ probe and Titanic wreck statue find.