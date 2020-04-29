UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce birth of ‘healthy baby boy’

United kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their son.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), a spokeswoman for the Prime Minister and his partner said both mother and baby are ‘doing very well’ after the birth in a London hospital on Wednesday morning.

The spokeswoman said: ‘The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

‘The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.’

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Some good news – sending congratulations to Carrie and the PM. And wishing health and happiness to the wee one.

The news of the birth comes just weeks after the Prime Minister was discharged from intensive care in the hospital where he had been battling coronavirus. Carrie Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

The couple announced they had got engaged and were expecting a baby in ‘early summer’, less than two months ago on February 29.