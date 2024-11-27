UK opens Africa’s largest visa application centre in Lagos

The United Kingdom has opened its largest Visa Application Centre in Africa in Ikeja, Lagos. Operated by VFS Global, the new centre represents a significant improvement in visa services for Nigerians travelling to the UK.

With additional centres already operational in Abuja and Victoria Island, the Ikeja facility is designed to make visa submissions easier and more convenient for applicants. British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter attended the launch, highlighting the importance of the UK-Nigeria relationship.

“Nigeria remains one of the UK’s most important partners,” Baxter said. “We hope this new centre will provide improved services for those applying for visas.”

Marc Owen, Director of Visa, Status and Information Services at UK Visas and Immigration, emphasised the significance of the new centre. He noted that over 225,000 UK visa applications from Nigerian nationals were processed in the year leading to June 2024, indicating a strong demand for travel to the UK.

The new partnership introduces several enhanced services, including document upload assistance, extended submission hours, SMS updates, courier passport returns, and the option to retain passports after biometric enrollment. Abuja residents can now submit applications from their preferred locations using a Mobile Visa Service, and a Premium Lounge option offers a personalized experience with dedicated staff.

The UK remains a top destination for Nigerian travellers, who account for five per cent of all global UK visit visa applications. This new facility demonstrates the UK’s commitment to providing efficient and accessible visa services.

