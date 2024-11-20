UK Embassy in Nigeria announces changes in visa application centres

Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria

The United Kingdom Embassy in Nigeria has announced changes in the management of its visa application centres, with a new supplier set to take over operations.

In a statement released on Tuesday via its X (formerly Twitter) account, the embassy disclosed that the transition could lead to adjustments in the locations where applicants submit and collect their documents.

“The supplier of our visa application centres in Nigeria is changing. During this transition, some customers may submit and collect their documents from different locations. You will be contacted via email if this affects you,” the embassy stated.

According to the embassy, the visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos remain operational, and applicants are required to book appointments before visiting these centres.

The embassy assured the public that affected customers would receive specific instructions via email regarding any changes.

For more details, applicants are encouraged to visit the official visa application website.

