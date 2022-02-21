UK minister for Africa expected in Nigeria this week

Vicky Ford, the UK’s minister for Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, is expected to make her first visit to Nigeria this week to support businesses and build on economic partnerships, the office of British Deputy High Commission in Nigeria, has said.

According to the high commission, Ford’s visit follows the UK-Nigeria security and defence partnership dialogue, which was held earlier this month in London.

At the dialogue, the UK and Nigeria agreed to strengthen cooperation in a range of areas including military cooperation, counter-terrorism, civilian policing, protecting human rights, and recognising the important role of women in achieving sustainable peace.

Ford’s visit will take forward ongoing efforts by both countries to build on the UK-Nigeria partnership and strengthen strong security, anti-corruption, and economic ties.

In Nigeria, Ford is expected to have meetings with the Federal Government of Nigeria, state governors as well as faith leaders, civil society, and business leaders.

The minister looks forward to announcing millions of pounds of new UK investments, including in support of small and medium-sized enterprises. She is also expected to sign MoU related to anti-corruption, which will further strengthen the UK-Nigeria partnership in this area.

Through meetings with civil society, government, the media, and political leaders, minister Ford will explore a range of topics from electoral reform, to climate change following COP26 and human rights.

She will also promote efforts to educate girls, empower women and end gender-based violence and address humanitarian needs in North-East Nigeria.

Commenting on her visit, Ford said: “I am looking forward to being in Nigeria for the first time. Nigeria is a valued friend and partner of the UK; a country with whom we want to forge still closer ties, including on trade, development, economic, environmental and security issues.”