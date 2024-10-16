UK govt distances self from Yoruba Nation petition, dismisses endorsement claims

The United Kingdom (UK) government has distanced itself from a petition submitted to Prime Minister Keir Starmer by Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho, calling for the creation of a Yoruba Nation.

In an official statement, the British High Commissioner in Abuja clarified that while the petition was received at 10 Downing Street, it was not endorsed by any UK government agency or the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee.

The High Commissioner further emphasised that the UK typically refrains from involving itself in the internal affairs of other sovereign nations, including Nigeria.

In a statement released by Eche Abu-Obe, spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the High Commissioner clarified that the media reports have been misleading and overstated the importance of the petition.

According to the High Commissioner, while the UK government is aware of the petition being delivered, the act of delivering such letters or petitions is part of an established practice that does not imply endorsement from any UK government agency or the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee.

He also noted that previous petitions of a similar nature had been dismissed by the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee and the UK government.

The High Commissioner reiterated the UK’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relations with Nigeria and expressed a willingness to continue cooperating with Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as needed.

It could be recalled that Sunday Igboho, through his spokesman Olayomi Koiki, submitted a petition to the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, urging consideration for the creation of a Yoruba nation. In a post shared via Koiki’s X handle on Sunday, it was revealed that Igboho delivered the petition on behalf of Professor Adebanji Akintoye, the leader of the Yoruba Nation movement.

Koiki wrote, “At exactly 14:00 hrs, Dr Chief Sunday Igboho delivered a petition to the UK Prime Minister on behalf of Prof. Adebanji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba Nation movement, and Olayomi Koiki, his spokesman, at 10 Downing Street.”

