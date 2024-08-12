UK ditches physical immigration documents, goes digital for long stays

A significant overhaul of the UK immigration system is set to impact Nigerians planning to stay in the country for more than six months. The government is phasing out physical documents like the Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) in favour of a digital immigration system.

Under the new system, Nigerians granted permission to stay in the UK for more than six months will need to create a UKVI online account to access their digital immigration status. This online platform will hold details of their visa type, expiry date, and conditions of stay.

“This means we are replacing physical documents with an online record of your immigration status,” the government wrote on its website.

The documents being replaced also include passport endorsements, such as indefinite leave to enter wet ink stamps, vignette stickers in passports, such as entry clearance or visa vignettes.

The government says that since 2018, millions of customers have benefited from eVisas, which can also be obtained through the EU Settlement Scheme. Nigerians affected by the changes must ensure their passport details are up-to-date within the UKVI system.

“They are secure and cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with, unlike a physical document…You will not need to wait for, or collect, a physical document after your application is decided – you might still need to provide biometric information in person, and we will tell you if you need to do this. It will be quicker and easier to prove your status at the UK border, and share your status with third parties like employers and landlords,” the government said about the eVisa.

As one of the largest African communities in the UK with over 200,000 people, the impact of this change on the Nigerian diaspora proves to be significant.

The Home Office has advised that those with BRPs expiring on December 31, 2024, should prioritize creating their eVisa account to avoid disruptions.

