UK crime minister’s purse stolen at police conference after anti-theft speech

The purse of Dame Diana Johnson, the UK’s Police and Crime Minister, was stolen at a major conference for senior police officers.

The incident took place on Tuesday at a four-star hotel outside Kenilworth in the Midlands, where Johnson had just delivered a speech raising concerns about the increasing levels of antisocial behaviour, theft, and shoplifting that the Labour government inherited from the Conservatives, at the Police Superintendents’ Association (PSA) conference.

Ironically, just after addressing these issues, her own belongings were stolen at the same venue.

Warwickshire Police swiftly responded and arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with the theft. He was apprehended on suspicion of burglary but has been released on bail. Investigations are still ongoing.

Despite the alarming incident, the UK Home Office assured the public that no security risks had been identified.

The theft occurred on the same day the UK government began releasing some prisoners early to alleviate overcrowding in England and Wales’ jails. This overcrowding has been worsened by the August riots that gripped parts of the country.

In a post on social media, Johnson acknowledged the conference and thanked police officers for their hard work during the summer riots, but she made no mention of the theft incident.

With incidents like this theft at a high-profile event, the spotlight is now on the Labour government’s ability to tackle crime in the UK, especially after a recent report revealed that theft incidents remain stubbornly high, with an estimated 2.7 million cases in the year ending September 2023.

The UK government, under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, is under pressure to deliver on promises made ahead of the general election when he pledged to hire 3,000 new officers and 4,000 police community support officers to address the growing crime wave.

While the numbers are down from pre-pandemic levels, they remain a significant concern.

Bethel Olujobi I am a journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria, currently reporting stories about Nigerians and Africans worldwide and everything that matters to them. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, as well as certifications from Reuters and other reputable institutions. Drawing from past experiences working with respected news providers, I've developed a flair for presenting unique perspectives on critical matters. I'm continually passionate about storytelling to inform, inspire and engage my audiences.