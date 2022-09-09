UI ASUU: We are fully on strike, not pulling out

The University of Ibadan Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has disclosed that the academic staff of the Institution were on total and comprehensive strike as directed by the National leadership of the Union.

Ayoola Akinwole, the institution’s ASUU chairman, stated this in a release, saying that her members would not be available for both physical and virtual teaching.

Akinwole, a professor, stated that the Academic staff of the institution were solidly prosecuting the strike which is aimed at getting the best resources for training, teaching, research and better welfare for her members from the Federal Government.

The Union then advised parents and the public against releasing their wards for the purported resumption at its distance learning Unit.

According to the union, parents are advised to keep their children with them at home, expressing the optimism that the ongoing strike will yield results that will make public University education better.

Read also: ASUU strike: FG can’t meet 100% of every demand – Adamu

“The attention of the leadership of ASUU-UI has been drawn to mischievous news in circulation with insinuation that UI has pulled out of the ongoing ASUU strike due to the management of the University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre announcing resumption of academic activities.

“This is to inform the general public that the ongoing ASUU strike is still fully in force in the University of Ibadan. Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Ibadan branch are on the comprehensive, total and indefinite strike of our Union in conformity with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) of our Union.

“As such, members of ASUU, University of Ibadan branch will not be available for teaching (both physical and virtual), examination exercises, and attendance of statutory meetings of any kind until the National Executive Council (NEC) of our Union directs otherwise,” Akinwole said.

According to him, “ASUU-UI members remain resolute in the quest to rescue the Nigerian Public University system. ‘ALUTA Continua, Victoria Ascerta.’”