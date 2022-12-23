Ugwuanyi reads riot act to criminals in Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has vowed to do everything possible to stop the increasing rate of crimes in some parts of the state.

The governor read the riot act when the Inspector General of Police (IPG) Usman Alkali Baba, Inaugurated two police stations built by the state government at Alum Inyi in Oji-River and Nkwegbe community in Igbo-Etiti Local Governments Areas in Enugu west and north senatoral districts to beef up security in the state.

Ugwuanyi explained that the 76 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Ekwegbe, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area is the second to be established in Enugu State and was approved in 2020.

He maintained that his administration was conscious of ensuring the security and safety of residents of the state, adding that he would continue to encourage the security agencies in the state, particularly the Police.

“The newly constructed 76 Mobile Police Force Squadron is one of the several interventions my administration has made in order to improve the security of life and property of all residents as well as visitors in the state.”

Ugwuanyi said that his administration had in the past, executed and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, Enugu State Command, the construction of main access roads, internal roads and car parking lot at No. 3 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Agbani Road, Enugu; installation of All-in-One 80 watts solar-powered lightings in all Divisional Police Stations in Enugu State; construction and furnishing of new Divisional Police Station at Orba and Emene; and provision of logistics support including operational vehicles and communication equipment.

He said: “This facility consists of administrative block, transit camp, provost’s office, armory, observatory post, generator house/generator set, commander’s and deputy commander’s quarters, parade ground, sick bay, borehole and elevated water storage and reticulation, internal road network, perimeter fence, and installation of All-in-One 80 watts solar-powered streetlights.”

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Baba, appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi for the laudable project, which he said, provides the Police Force with a conducive working environment to discharge its duties effectively.

He however, added that security was everyone’s business and that policing must be done by those who know the areas very well and not visitors hence, he called for community policing.

He expressed joy with the standard facilities provided at the Squadron for the men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force to discharge their duties accordingly, saying that they are “better facilities.”

The inspection general said he would also equip the squadron with some soffisicated equipment to enable them fight crime in the state.

“I will give you body armours and helmets; above all, I will give you one APC (Armoured Personnel Carriers). These things will be available for collection immediately after the Christmas break.

“We just established the drone section and we are battling to make it work. As soon as we have been able to establish the one in the headquarters effectively, Enugu will be the first place to be considered,” he said.