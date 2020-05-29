Ugwuanyi maintains high throttle on infrastructure devt in Enugu amid COVID-19

Despite the fight against coronavirus which is ravaging the whole world and forcing most state governors to drop development projects, Enugu state government remains upbeat with new projects development.

The most recent of these developments is the 13-kilometre Nike Lake Junction linking Harmony Estate to Amorji Nike and Adoration Centre, through Orie Emene Road. This project, which was started and completed by this administration, speaks volume of the development strides of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in the state.

The new road, which passes through the thick forest of Umuchigbo community in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state, would not only help to reduce the traffic congestion experienced in Abakpa Nike, but also increase the economic development of those area.

The new road has lined drains and five river crossing, plus culverts and bridges, linking the busy and thickly populated Abakpa Nike with Emene satellite town.

“This project was conceived by my administration as the first bypass to ease traffic flow in Enugu East Senatorial Zone including the inter-state vehicular movements on the recommendation of the Enugu State Urban Renewal Committee,” Governor Ugwuanyi explained at the inauguration of the project.

The governor said that the bypass opens up development at the Harmony Estate and also provides access to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, currently undergoing massive rehabilitation.

He added that the completion of the entire road project was consistent with his administration’s procurement policy of ‘start-to-finish’, noting, “the stretch from Airport Roundabout to Eke Obinagu in Emene was also duly completed and inaugurated by my administration, elevating the status of Emene and its environs, hitherto a semi-urban city, to now an urban city within Enugu Capital Territory.”

The governor pointed out that the project will help to grow the local economy and open a new economic corridor through stimulation of commerce and creation of job opportunities for the teeming youths.

The event was witnessed by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, the Chief Justice of the state, Ngozi Emehelu, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Cornelius Nnaji, the PDP State Chairman, Augustine Nnamani and the Enugu East Council Chairman, Alex Ugwu, among others.

Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, commended the governor and prayed that God should continue to increase his wisdom to enable him work for the people of the state.

He said that the road passed through a thick forest, and it is only a governor with political will to work for his people that would do what Governor Ugwuanyi did.

The governor has also, within the last few months, transformed the university town of Nsukka into an urban city with all major roads leading into and out of the town dualised with street lights lining all roads and street in the town.