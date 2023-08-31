UEFA Champions League 2023/24 group stage pots confirmed

The draw pots for the UEFA Champions League group 2023/24 stage draw have been confirmed. It will be held on Thursday in Monaco and transmitted live by 5 p.m. West African Time.

The pots are as follows:

Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Dortmund, Atlético Madrid, Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, Milan, Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Lazio, Crvena zvezda, Copenhagen

Pot 4: Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Antwerp, Lens

The teams in each pot cannot be drawn against each other. The group stage matches will be played between September and December 2023.

The UEFA Champions League group 2023/24 knockout phase will begin in February 2024. The final will be played on June 1, 2024.

The UEFA Champions League group 2023/24 eight group winners and the runners-up will advance to the knockout phase. The third-placed teams in each group will enter the Europa League knockout round.

The four teams eliminated in the third qualifying round will enter the Europa Conference League play-offs.