Burna Boy to perform at UEFA Champions League Final

Afrobeats meets international football yet again as UEFA the European football governing body has announced Damini Ogulu, Afrobeats global superstar popularly known as Burna Boy as the artist to co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show by Pepsi, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday 10 June.

The Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and producer known for his global chart-topping hits ‘Last Last’, will bring his energy and signature soulful vibes of Afrobeats to millions of fans before the biggest club fixture in European football gets underway.

Burna Boy who was acknowledged to be a huge football fan himself in the press statement said, “I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! That’s why I’m so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year’s final. Music and football are the ultimate combinations, so you already know I’ll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world isn’t ready for what we have in store,”

Now in its seventh year, the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show by Pepsi – formerly known as the UEFA Champions League Opening Ceremony – unites music, sport, and culture through a show-stopping performance. This year’s other co-headliner will be announced soon.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: “The UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show is a significant part of our joint efforts with Pepsi, providing an incredible opportunity to reach new and younger audiences with some of the biggest names and rising stars in music. We’re excited to showcase a line-up of talented artists at this season’s final in Istanbul in what is sure to be an energetic and memorable performance.”

Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi’s senior director of global marketing, said: “The UEFA Champions League final is the stand-out date of the club football calendar, and Pepsi prides itself on marking the occasion with the very best entertainment spectacles. The newly named ‘Kick Off Show by Pepsi’ is going to be huge this year; we’re so excited to welcome Burna Boy, one of the world’s most exciting artists, to the final stage and we can’t wait to see which fans are selected to feature as part of this truly unmissable performance.”

For the first time ever, fans have the opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of the performance and can visit the @PepsiGlobal TikTok channel for more information.