Udom swears in eight new perm secretaries

Governor Udom Emmanuel has sworn in eight new permanent secretaries into the Akwa Ibom state public service, charging them to work hand in hand with executive council members overseeing the various ministries to drive his administration’s “Completion Agenda.”

The new perm secretaries, with one designated as the auditorg-general, include, James Ndarake Edet, Godwin Jimmy Udoh, Regina Isaac Okonko, Asuquo Selong Edem, Udosen Ephraim Udo, Effiong Christopher Nicholas and Joseph George Esidem, while Isaiah Robson Ntekim, was sworn in as the state auditor-general.

Governor explained that the position of permanent secretary was not just a rank in the service but a special appointment requiring tested and proven personnel, found worthy in character, experience and capacity.

He also noted that the office of the auditor-general has the same status as the office of the permanent secretary in the state public service.

He congratulated the new appointees and admonished them not to see themselves as better than others, but to acknowledge God’s grace and favour in their emergence. He urged to encourage others who have been on the queue for such appointments to be hopeful as vacancies keep opening.

Tasking the permanent secretaries on service to the people, he said they were coming at a point that they have to pursue the completion agenda which, he stressed, was mostly about the people. He prayed God to help the new appointees to abide by their oath of office, to place the interest of the people above theirs or any other interest.

“For people asking if we are swearing in auditor-general or permanent secretaries, this auditor-general has the full status of a permanent secretary, so with the power conferred on me, today we are swearing in eight permanent secretaries, one of which is the auditor-general of the state”.

He reiterated his goal of creating a fully automated civil service by May 29, 2023, to ensure enhanced efficiency and accountability in the management of the state’s organisations and assets, and sued for the support of the new appointees.

The governor said his administration had already set up a committee to review some obsolete provisions of the public service rules to allow for best practices. He challenged the new heads of administration to bring about innovations that will better the service.

“Please let’s see how we can change certain things. Let’s do things better and make sure that we are moving towards a society that things are done based on best practices. I don’t also like this case of comparison, you can make a difference.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the event, one of the newly sworn-in permanent secs, James Edet, thanked God for their appointment and appreciated Emmanuel for seeing them worthy for the position.