Udom presents 2 new aircraft to Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has presented two aircraft to Ibom Air to drive the ongoing expansion of the airline’s operations.

The two Airbus A320-200 were said to have been procured from GetJet Airlines UAB (operating as GETJET), a European aircraft leasing company, on a one-year wet-lease agreement. The new addition brings the fleet to seven aircraft: five Bombardier CRJ 900, and two Airbus A320-300, covering seven destinations.

At the presentation of the new aircraft, Governor Udom said the state government has invested in air transportation to diversify its economy.

Udom, who also used the opportunity to explain the utilisation of the backlog of 13 percent derivation arrears paid the Federal Government, said the money had been used to provide roads and other physical infrastructure for the state

He said the terminal building and a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility at the airport in Akwa Ibom, would generate foreign exchange for the state

“Look at what we have done in the aviation sector; if it is not more than what we have collected, then you can challenge me anywhere.

“Our terminal building is world-class, our MRO is world-class. If you find one today in the entire Gulf of Guinea, tell me I will break down this one and construct another. This MRO can take 24/47 800 series, it will service eight of the CRJs that we are flying at the same time.

This is the only MRO in this part of the world. People are coming, asking us to lease this MRO.

“I invest in areas where we can have a return on our investment. Airbus will come and use our MRO for all their regional flights. We are going to open up this place from January next year for commercial activities and we are going to earn in dollars, not naira,” he said.

Performing the inauguration, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, applauded Udom for his significant strides in the aviation sector.

He declared Akwa Ibom a flagship state in the country for its effort to invest and expand in a sector he said Nigeria as the biggest country in Africa could not successfully run.

“Even Nigeria, as the biggest country in Africa, cannot run an aviation sector successfully. Ibom Air is always fully booked. Let me thank you on behalf of Nigerians,” Obaseki said.

Earlier, the chief operating officer of Ibom Air, George Uries, said: “With this new capacity coming on board, we are delighted to inform our passengers that we have increased our offerings, providing more frequencies for their convenience.

“The Uyo-Lagos and Uyo-Abuja route now have three frequencies every weekday, while our passengers between Lagos and Abuja will have seven frequencies to choose from both ways, every weekday”.

Managing director/CEO, Ibom Airlines Limited, Mfon Udom announced plans to commence regional flight from 2023.

He said the new addition to the fleet of Ibom Air would not only expand its carrying capacity but would also boost employment opportunities by 40 percent.