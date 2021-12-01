Udom lays foundation of health facility promoted by humanitarian agency

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has performed the foundation laying ceremony of a multi-faceted health and human development facility at Ikot Ntuen Offot, Ekpri Nsukara in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The facility, being an initiative of the Ebenezer Foundation for Human Development, a Seventh Day Adventist Church’s humanitarian outfit, when completed will house a hospital, lifestyle and fitness centre, spas, rehabilitation/reintegration and empowerment centre among others.

Speaking at the event which was also attended by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Governor Emmanuel lauded the initiative and thanked the Board of Trustees Chairman, Pastor (Prof.) Bassey Udoh for choosing to site the project in Akwa Ibom, expressing optimism that the project will, in the nearest future, change the face of the host community.

Reaffirming support for the project, Governor Emmanuel said his government has awarded a contract for the construction of the entire stretch of Ekpri Nsukara road, which traverses the area, to complement the facility.

He however noted that commencing earthworks that may render the road, being the singular access to the area, impassable would spell disaster for the community, hence assured that full construction works will commence as soon as the weather becomes favourable.

He urged the community to be supportive of development projects to encourage contractors to deliver in record time.

Governor Ikpeazu, who is also an Elder of the Seventh Day Adventist, on his part, described the initiative as a missionary work that would cater for the health needs of many in the area, stressing that the siting of the project in Uyo, besides indicating the selflessness of the foundation, would cement his friendship with Udom Emmanuel.

The Abia State Governor commended the developmental efforts of Governor Emmanuel which he said has provided a good ambience and scenic view the project would need, expressing confidence in the capabilities of Pastor Bassey Udoh to make the state proud, given his track record in the nine southern states where he superintends over the Adventists congregations.

The Village Head of Ikot Ntuen Offot, Eteidung Nsikak Ime Essang, expressed the delight of his community to host the project and gave the assurances of members of the over 4000 landlords of the area to support, protect and take ownership of the project.