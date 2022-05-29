Udom assures Nigerians of quick economic recovery if elected president

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has promised to implement policies that would ensure rapid economic recovery if elected president in the next election.

Udom, who said he was challenged by the current bleak economic and insecurity in the country, said he joined the presidential race with a mission to rescue and restore Nigeria from its present economic uncertainty.

Speaking with newsmen in Uyo, the state capital, the former banker and financial expert expressed the optimism that if the economy was fixed, jobs provided, for sufficiency and security attained, infrastructure deficit bridged, foreign direct investments attracted and education section improved to an enviable height, then the current agitation and attendant insecurity would be a thing of the past

He promised to build on a foundation of sincerity and political will to tackle insurgency and criminal agitations in Nigeria.

“The current bleak economic and poor security situation in Nigeria, our dear country, has challenged me to enter the presidential race with a mission to rescue and restore Nigeria from its present gloom to a state of economic boom.

“I have handled insecurity before and given the opportunity, I would do so again. In my leadership I am conscious that the greatest need of any society, which money cannot buy is peace.

Read also: Suru Group rebrands to Haldane McCall to attain corporate objective

“We all know that Nigeria needs peace for the economy to grow and for other sectors to thrive, and I know that with the support of psychological operations and strategic kinetic deployment, built on the foundation of sincerity and political will, these insurrections and criminal agitation would be a thing of the past.

“I sincerely believe and strongly posit that if we fix the economy, provide jobs, attain food sufficiency and security, bridge our infrastructure deficit, attract foreign direct investments, fix our education system to an enviable status, start and run a world class national carrier, the current agitation and attendant insecurity would cease, and the glory of our land would return and we would again be proud to be called Nigerians.”

He further said: “I seek your vote, to become the Presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, so that i can rescue and restore Nigeria. I am Udom Emmanuel.

Udom, a former banker, studied accounting at the University of Lagos and attended the London Business School as well as INSEAD for further studies. He was appointed Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State government in 2014 before being elected governor in 2015.