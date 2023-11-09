UCL: Rashford sees red as Copenhagen beat Man United in 7-goal thriller

Manchester United’s chances of booking a spot in the knockout stages of the Uefa Champions League suffered a major setback following a 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday night at the Parken stadium.

The defeat puts United bottom of Group A with three points from four matches and further pile pressure on Erik ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford was sent off in the first half and United then conceded twice in the final ten minutes despite retaking the lead when down to ten men.

A fortnight on from injecting hope into a faltering continent campaign by narrowly beating the Danish champions, Parken witnessed a scarcely believable comeback that leaves the Red Devils bottom of Group A.

Rasmus Hojlund’s brace had put United in control against his former club, but Rashford’s red card sparked an incredible turnaround as Copenhagen scored two goals through Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves to find themselves level at half-time.

Bruno Fernandes put United back in front with a controversial penalty but United crumbled yet again, with Lukas Lerager scoring an equaliser in the 83rd minute before Bardghji announced himself to the world by scoring a dramatic winner four minutes later.

United are now bottom of Group A and, with Bayern Munich already guaranteed to finish top after beating Galatasaray, the Premier League side face a tricky battle with the Turkish outfit and Copenhagen for a place in the knockout stages.

Man United must avoid a defeat in Istanbul against Galatasaray, a team they have never beaten away from home in the Champions League on November 29 to remain in the tournament. United may also need a result against Bayern in their final group match to qualify.