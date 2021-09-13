UBEC, Oyo State train 100 quality assurance officers on effective school evaluation

Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (Oyo SUBEB) in conjunction with Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abuja, has trained 100 quality assurance officers to improve learning in line with international best practices.

The second-level training in Ibadan had participants drawn from all the local government Universal Basic Education Authorities in the state. Hamid Bobboyi, executive secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, noted that capacity-building is essential to develop competence and skills that will make the Board more effective.

Represented by Alabi Asaju, South-West Zonal director, UBEC, Bobboyi added that the commission, in conjunction with the State Universal Basic Education Board, was setting standards that would be sustained in years to come.

He further commended the management board of Oyo State Universal Basic Education for its commitment to effectiveness and efficiency in the basic education sub-sector of Oyo State.

In his speech, Nureni Adeniran, executive chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, said that the state’s quality assurance had been in practice, but that the training was needed to further expose them to various techniques.

He explained that the theme of the training, “Effective School Evaluation: Panacea for improving learning outcomes and strengthening of the school system” would further expose the trainees to ways of improving learning outcomes, results and performances in the educational system.

Adeniran added that the Seyi Makinde-led administration has revamped and restructured the education sector of the state through various means, including earmarking 21 percent in the state’s annual budget to the education sector.

“As part of the concerted effort of the Executive Governor, Seyi Makinde to revamp and restructure the education sector, he has graciously earmarked 21 percent in the Oyo State budget for the education sector, a gesture that has never occurred in the State even in the past administrations out of which counterpart funds are always released to the board for construction of classrooms, erection of perimeter fences, provision of furniture and purchase of instructional materials,” he said.

While Adeniran acknowledged the immense support received from UBEC in delivering 33 motorcycles, 30 laptops and printers for quality assurance officers, he expressed optimism that after the 5-day training, officers would be acquainted with the requisite skills for effective performance.

In their separate remarks, Olusanjo Adeniyi, executive secretary, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, and Mansir Idris, director, quality assurance, UBEC, said the training sought to develop new strategies to improve the quality of learning in basic schools across Oyo State. They added that the training was in response to the need to strengthen the capacity of the officers, especially at the local government levels.