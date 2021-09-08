Adamawa govt set to understudy Oyo health insurance agency

The Adamawa State Health Scheme is set to understudy the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) particularly the creative and innovative ways it is being executed as well as successes recorded by the scheme in Oyo State.

The agreement was reached when a team from Adamawa, led by Nyalas Bartholomew paid a working visit to Sola Akande, a medical doctor, the executive secretary, OYSHIA.

Receiving the visitors, Sola Akande urged the team to ensure they establish a receptive working relationship with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Adamawa State, to achieve the aim of insuring the health of the populace, just as it is being done in Oyo State.

He revealed that the scheme has successfully executed more than three hundred (300) surgeries in the state for its enrollees.

He also said the scheme has ensured renovation of Primary Health Care facilities in the state.

Read also: CBN’s N100bn healthcare fund lifts companies but forex hurdles linger

Akande disclosed that the Agency discouraged corruption, by instilling the omoluabi ethos of the Yoruba culture in each staff member, adding that the scheme is fully ICT compliant.

Akande further expressed the Board’s enthusiasm to steer Adamawa on the right path, by providing important details on how to achieve a transparent and fruitful scheme.

“With the transparency of the Agency, the scheme has brought all civil servants on board, including some in the informal sector”, he said.

The leader of the delegation, Bartholomew appreciated OYSHIA for the privilege to understudy the success of the State in the health insurance scheme.

He also commended the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, which he noted is ranked Number 1 in Nigeria.

Bartholomew said the Adamawa Health scheme is ready to understudy OYSHIA’s success and consider the possibility of replicating such in Adamawa.