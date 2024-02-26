UBA to boost African economic growth with ECOWAS Partnership

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is pushing economic growth in Africa with targeted policies to maximise the benefits of the mining and oil sectors.

The bank said it was poised to collaborate with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) towards implementing strategic initiatives that will not only attract investment but also foster sustainable development in the mining and oil sectors.

Speaking at the just concluded 4th ECOWAS Mining and Petroleum Forum (ECOMOF 2024) which was held at the Palais des Congrès in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Abiola Bawuah, the chief executive officer of UBA Africa, said the bank recognises the pivotal role of the mining and oil sectors in shaping the economic landscape of African nations and is strategically positioning itself to be at the forefront of this transformation.

“At UBA, we recognise the pivotal role that the mining and oil sectors play in shaping the economic landscape of ECOWAS member states and so, this ECOMOF 2024 Conference has provided us with a strategic platform to reaffirm our commitment to fostering economic growth in the region,” she said.

According to her, by formulating and advocating investor-friendly policies by the sovereigns and financial intermediation and supports provided by UBA, the mining sector would be catalysed and transformed into robust economic pillars contributing substantially to the country’s gross domestic products.

“We believe that through collaborative efforts and sound financial strategies, we can propel the mining and oil industries towards sustainable development, unlocking their full potential for the benefit of the entire region,” she added.

The ECOMOF 2024 conference with the theme “Geo-extractive Resources and Technologies: Pooling Strategies to Create Added Value in West Africa,” saw a large gathering of key players and stakeholders in the mining and petroleum sectors who gathered to brainstorm on the need to transform the mining and oil sectors into economic pillars by formulating attractive policies for investors, essential for the sectors’ substantial contribution to the development of ECOWAS member states.

Ebele Ogbue, the head of the corporate and energy bank at UBA, who was also a panellist during the session, highlighted the pivotal role of national oil and gas companies in advancing the development of the oil and gas industry’s value chain.

He emphasised the significance of good corporate governance in ensuring the sustainable growth of national oil and gas companies and highlighted the need for robust collaborations among ECOWAS countries.