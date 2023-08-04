UBA partners Medplus, Oriki, i-fitness to promote healthy lifestyle

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has partnered with three health-based organisations to promote customers’ health and drive financial inclusion.

The partnership with MedPlus Pharmacy Nigeria, I-Fitness Gym Nigeria, and Oriki Spa and Wellness Centre is expected to drive financial inclusion, promote brand loyalty and promote healthy lifestyles in the ever-evolving societal landscape.

Alero Ladipo, group head, marketing and corporate communications, who spoke during the signing ceremony with the three organisations, said the bank was always looking out for meaningful collaborations that excite customers while driving its vision of providing services that benefit customers across the continent.

She said, “The partnership brings together UBA’s innovative solutions with the distinct market presence of Medplus Plc, a renowned health and beauty retailer, Oriki’s premium skincare and beauty products, and i-fitness’ cutting-edge fitness and wellness offerings, and by combining their strengths, the companies are poised to revolutionise the financial and lifestyle experience of its customers across various demographics.

“With this collaboration, the parties will leverage their wide customer base and with the joint marketing initiatives, innovative campaigns, and events, they will be able to reinforce their position as a customer-centric institution and cultivate long-term brand loyalty”.

She said customers would enjoy discounts and as part of the partnership, UBA would be deploying cutting-edge technology in the form of NQR (Nigeria Quick Response) codes. These codes will revolutionise payment systems and provide customers with a swift and efficient way to make transactions across various platforms.

Joke Bakare, founder/CEO, Medplus Pharmacy, expressed excitement at the partnership with UBA. He said as one of the leading health and beauty retail pharmaceutical chains with over 100 branches nationwide, UBA customers would be entitled to discounted prices on drugs and other health services to our customers, as they will enjoy a 7.5 percent discount off drugs and 2.5 percent off non-drug products when they shop at any MedPlus Pharmacy nationwide.

“We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with UBA Group. The bank not only strive to make banking seamless for customers, but also offers ease in a key aspect of their lives which is health. At Medplus, we are passionate about our customers, health, beauty, lifestyle and wellness. We are excited to welcome UBA into the Medplus family,” she said.

Folusho Ogunwale, founder/CEO, I-Fitness Gym Nigeria, said that as a “first & fastest growing fitness chain with 21 branches across the country (18 in Lagos); the partnership with UBA will entail a 30 percent discount on joining fee to our customers as well as a 12 percent, 17 percent and 20 percent discount on monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription plan.

Joycee Awosika, managing director, Oriki Spa and Wellness Centre, said: “There has never been a more important time than now to prioritise wellness; our bodies are the only places we have to live. Individuals who prioritise self-care statistically live more wholesome, happier and healthier lives.”