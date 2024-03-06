UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians – Presidency debunks viral document

The presidency has denied the report that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has resumed visa services for Nigerians.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president of information and strategy, debunked the report in a post on his X account on Tuesday evening, stating that the document in circulation is not from the Nigerian or UAE government.

“UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document in circulation is not authorized either by the Nigerian government or the UAE,” Onanuga said.

A document titled “Joint Announcement by the Governments of Nigeria and the UAE: Resumption of Visa Services for Nigerians Travelling to the UAE on 4th March, 2024, circulating on social media stated that the Arab country resumed visa services for Nigerians following the discussions between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayad Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

“The government of Nigeria and the government of United Arab Emirates are delighted to announce a pivotal development in our diplomatic relations: the resumption of visa services for Nigerian citizens wishing to visit the UAE, commencing on 4th March 2024.

The milestone reflects the successful outcome of in-depth talks between our nations, underscoring our shared commitment to strengthening ties, enhancing cultural exchanges, and fostering opportunities for economic and social collaboration,” the document reads in part.

Recall that the country, in October 2022, banned Nigerians and nationals from approximately 20 African countries from entry.

Since the ban, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria have been embroiled in a diplomatic dispute concerning flight allocations and travel restrictions.