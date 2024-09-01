UAE commences 2-month visa amnesty today for visitors who have overstayed

The UAE government has introduced a two-month visa amnesty programme, commencing today, 1st September.

This initiative is designed to assist overstayers in regularising their residency status or returning to their home countries without incurring penalties, resolving their issues legally and safely, and avoiding potential fines or jail sentences.

The amnesty permits those with expired documentation to either change their status or leave the country without facing fines.

Eligible applicants include residents who have remained in the country illegally after their residency visas expired, visitors who stayed beyond the validity of their visit visas, and children born in the UAE whose parents did not apply for residency on their behalf.

Furthermore, the amnesty applies to those who have fled from their sponsors. However, individuals who entered the country illegally are not eligible to apply for this amnesty.

“It is a chance for all violators to change their status in the country,” said Maj Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, head of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

“The initiative will enhance the country’s position in the human rights sector.

“We want to support the people who are staying in the country by changing their status to enable them to get their rights and have a safe exit from the country or work and live decently in the UAE.”

Where to apply for the amnesty

Amnesty applications can be processed at various locations across the Emirates. In Abu Dhabi, individuals may apply at ICP centres in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam, and Al Shahamah, as well as at private typing centres recognised by the ICP.

These typing centres generally handle administrative tasks, including the submission of applications.

If you are applying for an exit permit after previously holding a residency visa, you may visit any of the centres listed above.

However, if you entered the country on a visitor visa, you must visit either the ICP centres in Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Maqam, and Al Shahamah in Abu Dhabi, or the Al Awir centre in Dubai. This requirement is because individuals arriving on visitor visas do not have their fingerprints scanned.

For those who obtain an exit pass and leave the country, it is important to note that they will not be placed on a banned list and are free to return to the UAE. Additionally, the ICP has coordinated with UAE airlines to offer discounted tickets for individuals who wish to waive their fines and depart from the country.

In Dubai, amnesty services will be available at Amer service centres and the centre for immigration violators in Al Awir. Applications can also be submitted at ICP centres throughout the other emirates.

Service centres will operate daily during the amnesty period, from 8 am to 8 pm.

How it costs

There will be no cost involved in changing your visa status or obtaining an exit permit. Furthermore, any fines previously incurred for staying in the country illegally will be waived.

However, it is important to note that the exit permit is only valid for 14 days. Should you fail to leave the country within this timeframe, all previous fines will be reinstated.

“People should benefit from this unique opportunity,” said Maj Gen Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

“All kind of fines will be waived, even if it’s a huge bulk.”

Procedure when applying for an exit permit

Most residents living or working in the UAE would traditionally have a two or three-year visa stamped in their passport.

However, this has now been replaced by the Emirates ID. In April 2022, the UAE Cabinet introduced several visa changes, including the expansion of golden visas and the introduction of green visas. Many of these new categories are specifically designed for self-employed individuals and business owners. These updated rules officially came into effect in September of that year.

Visa overstay rules

In terms of visa overstay rules, the penalty has been standardised at Dh50 ($13.6) per day for tourists or residents who overstay their visas, following updates made by the ICP in October 2022.

Residency visa holders are granted six months to leave the country or change their status by securing a job once their visa expires or is cancelled. The amnesty programme will assist those who have remained in the country illegally beyond this six-month grace period.