U.S immigration outlines routes to obtain permanent residency

The immigration system of the United States (U.S.) provides several routes for obtaining a Green Card, which grants foreign nationals permanent residency.

According to the U.S Department of State, by exploring these options, applicants can identify the most suitable and expedited route to permanent residency.

While the process can be particularly challenging for applicants from high-demand countries, understanding the most expedited routes is essential.

There is high demand, especially from countries like Nigeria, which results in significant backlogs in many categories, therefore, navigating the U.S. Green Card application process requires careful planning and a comprehensive understanding of the various pathways and their requirements.

In broad terms, the U.S. immigration system classifies Green Card pathways into two main categories: family-based and employment-based options.

Family-based categories

This category includes immediate relatives such as spouses, children under 21, and parents of U.S. citizens over 21, with no annual visa limits, ensuring faster processing.

There is also the family preference category which includes extended family members and is subject to a cap of 226,000 visas in 2025.

Employment-based activities

This is divided into EB-1 to EB-5, employment-based visas which have an annual limit of 140,000. There is a A 7 percent per-country cap that affects applicants from high-demand countries resulting in significant backlogs.

The U.S. Department of State publishes a monthly Visa Bulletin outlining priority dates, which determine eligibility for visa processing or adjustment of status.

Here are five of the fastest options for securing a U.S. Green Card in 2025, along with their eligibility criteria and timelines.

Immediate relatives of U.S citizens

Spouses, children (under 21), and parents of U.S. citizens over 21 are exempt from numerical limits, offering a relatively quick path to a Green Card within one to three years.

EB-5 investor visa programme

Applicants investing at least $800,000 in a U.S. business that creates jobs can secure a conditional Green Card in one to three years.

Family preference F2A

This category includes spouses, children, and unmarried sons or daughters of Green Card holders. Applications with priority dates before January 1, 2022, can proceed, offering a faster family-based route.

EB-1 priority workers

Designed for individuals with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors, or multinational executives, the EB-1 visa allows self-petitioning and offers a quick pathway, with the current priority dates set at February 1, 2022.

EB-4 special immigrants

Catering to religious workers, juveniles, and U.S. government employees abroad, the EB-4 visa provides a unique option, with priority dates before January 1, 2021, eligible for processing.

Key considerations

Some of the key considerations to note are that immediate family members do not face restrictions in numbers, but family preference and employment-based categories have annual caps and country-specific quotas, impacting processing times.

The self-petitioning options, namely the EB-1 and EB-5 visas are ideal for those without family ties in the U.S., allowing independent applications based on achievements or investments.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

