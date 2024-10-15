Invest $800,000 and create 10 jobs for Americans, then secure a US Green Card- Expert

The Investor Visitor Programme of the United States (US), known as the EB-5 Programme, allows foreign investors to obtain a Green Card, contingent upon making a minimum investment of $800,000 into a business that creates at least ten jobs.

Christina Tabacco of Golden Gate Global, a US investment firm, shed more light on this at an investment and migration roadshow organised by Henley & Partners recently in Lagos.

The roadshow had experts including legal practitioners who provided services on various investment migration programs such as the US immigrant investor program, the UK Tier 1 investor program, the Canada startup visa program, Portugal, Greece, Spain, and the Caribbean golden visa programs.

Weyinmi Oritshejafor, a senior consultant at the firm, moderated the discussions, which included other experts such as Fatma Çayır of Bridge Partners in the UK, Ryan Guy from Startup Visa Services in Canada, Siobhan Lloyd, a Caribbean Legal Consultant with Range Developments, Mehdi Kadiri, Executive Vice President of Mercan in Portugal, and Carlo Paguio, Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Hotel101 in Spain.

Each speaker underscored the long-term advantages, such as economic growth, education, healthcare, and improved quality of life, making investment migration an appealing option for global entrepreneurs and families alike.

United States EB-5 programme

According to Tabacco, investors in the EB-5 Programme in the U.S. could potentially earn up to $12,000 annually and benefit from grants, scholarships, lower tuition rates, and other advantages.

She shared that over 1,500 families from across the globe, including Africa, had been assisted through the programme, which offers additional benefits such as access to education, venture capital opportunities, and a predictable return on investment.

She noted: “By investing $800,000, you will be able to obtain a Green Card, provided that your investment helps create ten American jobs, contributing to economic stimulation.

“We’ve already helped over 1,500 families globally, including those in Africa, to gain access to educational opportunities, venture capital, and more.

“The return on investment through the EB-5 visa can provide up to $12,000 annually. Additionally, investors can benefit from greater access to grants, scholarships, and lower tuition rates.

“Why is the EB-5 visa better than other routes? It offers a predictable path to obtaining a Green Card. There are residency requirements, and you must show intent to make the US your home. Initially, you’ll receive a conditional Green Card, which later becomes an unconditional one, followed by permanent residency.”

The discussion delved into the advantages and processes of investment migration in various countries.

UK investor programme

In a similar vein, Fatma Çayır highlighted the opportunities available to investors in the UK Investor Programme. She pointed out that investing in or expanding a business in the UK could be particularly beneficial, especially for those who have family or friends already residing there.

“The UK investment programme doesn’t limit you to real estate, and there is no minimum investment level or job creation requirement. Once you choose residency, you gain access to the National Health Service and the UK’s educational system. You’ll also have the flexibility to pursue your own business interests.

“All you need to do is establish a business and operate it five years, after which you become eligible for permanent residency. Permanent residency requires you to spend up to six months per year in the UK,” she said.

Canada Startup Visa programme

Ryan Guy addressed the attractiveness of Canada’s startup visa programme.

He highlighted that entrepreneurship is essential to driving every economy and that Canada offers ample opportunities for business growth and bilateral trade.

“By investing as little as $10,000 in a business, such as in Quebec, we can take your innovative idea and help you establish a branch in Canada. The programme provides flexibility—you don’t need to reside permanently in Canada. You could spend only a few weeks or months managing your business or allowing your children to attend school.

“Entrepreneurship is the driving force behind every economy, and bilateral trade can help generate income for both your country and Canada. With 51,800 Nigerians already residing in Canada, we can connect you to trade associations and networks to support your business. We need entrepreneurs to succeed, both locally and internationally.

“Moreover, with the Startup Visa, you gain access to benefits such as reduced school tuition for your children. For citizenship, you are required to spend three to five years in Canada and pass a citizenship test, after which you can become a Canadian citizen”, he noted.

