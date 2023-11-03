U.S. govt decries heightened security concerns for major hotels in Nigerian cities

In a recent announcement, the U.S. Government has issued a security alert, expressing concern about an increased threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities. Nigerian security agencies are actively engaged in efforts to mitigate this threat.

The U.S. Department of State, in a statement posted on its website, has recommended that U.S. citizens take this information into consideration when making lodging arrangements or visiting major hotels in Nigeria. The advisory emphasizes several precautionary measures to ensure safety, including remaining vigilant at major hotels, staying alert to their surroundings, maintaining a low profile, and reviewing the Travel Advisory for Nigeria.

Furthermore, U.S. citizens residing in or visiting Nigeria are encouraged to reach out to the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, for assistance. The embassy is located at Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive, Central District Area.

These measures have been put in place to safeguard the well-being of U.S. citizens during their stay in Nigeria amidst the elevated security concerns.