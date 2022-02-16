TY Danjuma Foundation awards N150m fund to strengthen healthcare, education sectors in Nigeria

TY Danjuma Foundation has awarded the sum of N150, 000,000 grants to fund 16 projects in health and education sectors across Nigeria.

Gima Forje, acting CEO of the Foundation speaking during a press conference explained that promoting access to quality and affordable health care and improving the quality of education are the foundation’s thematic focus.

According to Forge, the foundation’s strategies for promoting quality health care include supporting initiatives that reduce preventable blindness and improve vision; providing resources for projects aimed at reducing the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs); supporting interventions that improve access to quality maternal and child health services in underserved communities; and providing resources to experienced organisation to deliver comprehensive free healthcare services at the grassroots where there is a dire need of access to healthcare amongst ordinary Nigerians.

Read also: Education: Why no child must be left behind

“The foundation is also investing in teachers’ training with a strategic objective of contributing to improving the quality of teaching at the universal basic education level.

“Working with reputable not-for-profit partners, the foundation conceptualise life touching projects that are implemented mostly in hard-to-reach communities across Nigeria,” he said.

He further disclosed that the Foundation is targeting over 3 million Nigerians with its 2022 health and education interventions in 8 states including; Taraba, Edo, Oyo, Niger, Akwa-Ibom, Kaduna, Bauchi, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory.

“An additional twenty million will respond to urgent humanitarian emergencies arising in the areas of health and education.

“Since inception in 2009, the TY Danjuma Foundation has awarded more than N4.7 billion in grants for the implementation of 336 projects across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory that have touched over 10 million lives,” he said.