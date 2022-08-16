Two under watch as Osun records Monkeypox cases

The Osun State Government has said that two persons who are suspected to have contracted the Monkeypox virus in the State have been put under close watch in order to curb the further spread of the viral disease.

The suspected Monkeypox cases were recorded two weeks ago in Iperindo, Atakumosa East Local Government Area and on Monday in Osogbo, the State Capital.

It was gathered that the suspected Monkeypox case discovered in Osogbo on Monday was recorded through a 14-year-old boy, who had a symptom of the viral disease brought to the General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo with his body full of rashes and sores.

However, the State Government pleaded with the residents of the State to be calm and not panic over the suspected viral disease, saying that the cases recorded were yet to be confirmed as Monkeypox.

Speaking through Rafiu Isamotu, Commissioner for Health, in Osogbo on Monday, the Osun State Government said, “There are suspected cases of Monkeypox which have not been confirmed. We have taken samples for tests in a laboratory.

“There was one recorded at Atakunmosa last two weeks and one today (Monday).”