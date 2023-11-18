Two remanded in prison for attacking elderly man over ‘missing manhood’

The Chief Magistrate’s Court II sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday remanded John Shadrack, 22, and William Isaiah, 33, to a Correctional Centre for assaulting Mr Felix Tuoyo, 70, over an alleged missing manhood.

The defendants were remanded on two-count charge of conspiracy and assault.

The prosecuting officer, Insp. M. Ebirie, had told the court that on Oct. 24, at SPAR Shopping Mall in Port Harcourt, the defendants assaulted Tuoyo and his wife, Susan, over a suspicion that the old man stole Shadrack’s manhood.

Ebirie explained that the defendants, and others currently at large, conspired and committed a felony, an offence punishable under section 516(A) of the Criminal Code, cap 37, Vol.ll, law of Rivers state of Nigeria.

He said that the defendants and others at large, on the same date and place, unlawfully assaulted the duo by giving them fist blows on their body, which caused bodily harm and a fracture on the wife’s left leg.

According to him, this offence is punishable under section 355 of the Criminal Code, laws of the Federation as applicable in Rivers State.

After listening to the prosecutor, the Chief Magistrate, R. N. Ibanibo, ordered that the defendants be remanded in the correctional centre and adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for hearing.”