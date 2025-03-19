Two commercial motorcyclists, Komolafe Sunday and Lekan Temitope, have been arrested for allegedly acting as spies for kidnappers in Ondo State.

Wilfred Afolabi, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, who stated while briefing ournalists on Tuesday in Akure, aid; “on the 22nd of February, 2025, the Police (Special Squad) through the use of technical support arrested one Komolafe Sunday a.k.a ‘Veego’ ‘m’ age 39 years. During the interrogation, he confessed to be a motorcyclist who helps the kidnappers to get food for their victims while in custody and received money base on the number of people kidnapped.

“He also serves as spy to inform them of movements along the road. The suspect led the Police to Akunu-Akoko and two suspects Umaru Abubakar Sanda ‘m’ and Yusuf Ahmadu were arrested, Umaru Abubakar confessed to be the one who guard victims in the forest when they were brought to base.

“Further interrogation led to the arrest of Lekan Temitope a.k.a legelege who is also a motorcyclist that works for the kidnappers.”

The CP said that two other suspected kidnappers, Ridwan Salisu, aged 45 and Umar Isyaku, aged 19, were also arrested at Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of the State.

Afolabi explained that the duo was arrested on March 14, 2025 through coordinated intelligence-led policing, while Salisu claimed that over N3.6 million found in their possession was for his Point of Sale (POS) business.

The CP, therefore, said investigations were ongoing to confirm if the money was the proceeds of ransoms paid by victims.

“Also, on February 24, 2025, joint efforts of the Police and local vigilantes at Owo led to the arrest of one Abdullahi Mallam Bala, aged 21.

“Bala could not give satisfactory account of what he was doing in the bush alone without being a nomad or having any reason to be in there.

“Further investigations revealed that he is one of the suspects on the run, part of the syndicate of Ibrahim Dan Umaru, who was arrested earlier in the year.

“Bala’s name has reoccurred in kidnapping-related cases.

“As part of the Command’s effort to rid the State off all forms of criminality, the Command organized coordinated raids of areas in Ondo town through the Special Anti-Cultism Squad. The team busted various hideouts on the 15th of March, 2025, where the following suspects were arrested.

“Awosika Babajide ‘m’ age 28years (Eiye Cult), Michael Peter ‘m’ 18years (Eiye Cult), Kunle Akinwande ‘m’ age 28years (AvehCult), Akintemi Akinwunmiju ‘m’ age 30years (AvehCult), and they all confessed to being a member of the cult group indicated against their names,” Afolabi said.

Share