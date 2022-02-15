Two Nigerians wins SUV in BetKing’s AFKON campaign

BetKing, a sports and digital entertainment company, has delighted two of its customers with brand new SUVs as part of its just-concluded AFKON campaign. The campaign, tagged #ThatAFKONFeeling was launched in January as part of the company’s efforts to celebrate African football and reward BetKing customers during this year’s edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The prize presentation ceremony which took place at Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday 13 February had key stakeholders in attendance including Nigerian football legend and BetKing Brand Ambassador, Austin (J.J) Okocha, BetKing and KingMakers executives, and media. The cars were presented to the winners, Joseph Ezugwu from Anambra State and Ugochukwu Nwagbo from Edo State by Jay-Jay Okocha and Oladipo Olasope, the chief financial officer, Kingmakers.

Oludare Kafar, Head, BTL Marketing, Kingmakers, said the brand is deeply committed to celebrating African football and rewarding its customers. “It’s been an exciting past few weeks and we are glad to wrap up the AFKON campaign in grand style as we reward 2 of some of our winners with brand new car prizes”.

According to him, BetKing remains committed to shaping the standards for sports entertainment in Africa by providing trusted and quality services to customers. He therefore urged customers to partake in the promo to stand a chance to win the third JAC SUV. “As you can see, for this campaign, there is still one more brand new SUV available to be won, and we are on the search for the winner,” said Kafar.

In addition to the cars, the 3 winners will also receive exclusive BetKing jackets officially signed by J.J. Okocha. One of the winners of the cars, Joseph Ezugwu, said, “I am beyond excited and very grateful to BetKing for my brand new SUV. Today, I truly feel like a king and I owe that to BetKing”.