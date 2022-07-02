Two members of Ogbomoso Recreation Club get international recognition

Two leading members of Ogbomoso Recreation Club (ORC) recently got International jobs.

In a release, Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown, ORC president, congratulated Josiah Ajiboye, a professor who was elected president, Africa Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA).

Ajiboye, who is the current Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), was elected president of the Africa’s continental body at its recent Annual conference held in Accra, Ghana.

According to the release, he was also honoured with the fellowship as well as life membership of AFTRA.

“ORC is proud of Professor Ajiboye’s achievements and his contributions to the educational sector globally,” Oladeji-Johnbrown said.

Oladeji-Johnbrown also commended another member of ORC, Olutunde Olushola Adepoju, a professor, who was elected president of the International Coordinating Council of the programme on man and Biodphere Reserve (MABICC) by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Culture Organisation (UNESCO).

He described Professor Adepoju as a world acclaimed scholar whose immense contributions to knowledge has put Nigeria on the world map of academia.

He noted that ORC was made up of persons who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields and are willingly contributing to the community that moulded them.

“We rejoice with these academic giants and their families as well as other ORC members who are shining stars in their chosen fields of human endeavour,” he said.