Two feared dead in Ojota riot

At least two people have been reported dead as violence broke out in the Ojota area of Lagos on Monday.

It was gathered that the crisis began during a mega rally by Yoruba Nation group at Ojota to press for self-determination of the southwest Yoruba region of the country.

Policemen and members of other security agencies are swarming the area after the marchers were dispersed.

Videos of burning vehicles and police officers in the scene are going viral online.

BREAKING: Ongoing Civil unrest around Ojota, Lagos. Multiple gunshots, vehicles burnt as people scampered for safety. @rrslagos767 mobilized to restore calm. Kindly avoid area for now. pic.twitter.com/Xac9QCV9Km — Eons Intelligence (@eonsintelligenc) January 9, 2023

The source said police arrived at the scene and shot teargas to disperse the crowd.

According to reports from commuters and residents in the Ketu-Ojota area the peaceful rally turned into a riot when the Police decided to disperse the crowd.

The tension led to the exchange of gunfire.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Hundeyin said normalcy has however been restored to the area as Police officers were in the area to ensure that.

“Two people have been reported killed by the Nigerian police at the Yoruba nation Ojota peaceful mega rally today 9th January 2023,” YGyouths also tweeted.