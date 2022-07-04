Two alumni of Greensprings Kanu Football Camp set for Junior World Cup

Jubril Azeez and Light Eke, alumni of Greensprings Kanu Football Camp have been selected as part of the Golden Eaglets squad for the West Africa Football Union (WAFUB) U-17 Championship.

Their inclusion marks another milestone in the history of the football camp, and due to the team’s qualification into the competition’s final, the duo are tipped to represent Nigeria at the 2023 U-17 African Cup of Nations in Algeria and FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

Commenting on the milestone, Lai Koiki, chief executive officer of Greensprings School, said the camp would maintain its mission of spotting talents and exposing them to career opportunities in football while providing them with quality education.

Read also: Chicason group, CWFI engage Christian women on product distribution

She expressed excitement over the call-up of the school’s alumni into the Nigerian Golden Eaglets, adding that the Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is one of the school’s CSR programmes where winners have enjoyed full scholarships to the school while pursuing their passion for football.

“Although, the camp has been suspended for two years, due to the pandemic, we hope to resume next year, and we remain committed to grooming superstars who will make the country proud,” she added.

Jubril Azeez won the 2017 edition of Greensprings Kanu Football Camp and graduated from the school last year. Light Eke was the winner of the 2019 edition, and he is currently in Year 10 in the school. Both have scored vital goals for Nigeria at the ongoing WAFU B U-17 Championship.

The Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is an annual football camp organised by Greensprings School in collaboration with Kanu Heart Foundation. The camp is designed for children (boys and girls) between the ages of 5 and 17. It is a 5-day intensive football training project, whereby children undergo mentorship from Kanu Nwankwo and some European coaches.