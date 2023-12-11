TVET empowers 15,000 graduates with vocational skills to create jobs

Worried by the growing youth unemployment in Nigeria, the Federal Government through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative has trained 15,000 Nigerians with the vocational skills needed to become self-employed.

The training was carried out through the TVET Maximisation project, a Federal Government funded technical and vocational skill acquisition programme, targeted at equipping millions of young Nigerians with the skills necessary for economic independence.

James Abimbola, director, of the technical and vocational skills training department of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), said the programme which commenced in August 2023 has successfully trained 15,000 individuals across seven states.

According to him, the states which represent the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria include Lagos with 3,000 participants; Enugu with 2,000 participants; Gombe with 2,000 participants; Edo with 2,000 participants; Nasarawa with 2000 participants 2,000; Ogun with 2,000 participants, and Kaduna 2,000 participants.

Abimbola said the 15,000 participants were trained in their areas of interest as available within the programme, adding that these areas include tailoring and fashion design, beauty care and cosmetology, graphic design, solar installation, and ICT among others.

He said a select number of successful and top-performing participants will receive their certificates and starter packs during closing ceremonies, scheduled from Monday, 4th December through Friday, 13th December 2023 across the ITF area offices in each of the seven states.

“After the closing ceremony, all other participants will be required to visit their ITF State Area Offices to collect their certificates. Those eligible for starter packs will be contacted and instructed to pick them up at the ITF state Area offices as well. We believe that this successful project will be extended to other states,” Abimbola said.