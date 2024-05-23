Turkish Airlines resumes operations after picketing, to airlift stranded passengers

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) early Thursday morning brokered peace between the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and European carrier, Turkish Airlines, allowing the airline to resume flight operations.

The intervention will also allow the airline airlift its Nigeria passengers who have been stranded at the International wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos following the picketing of the airline by NUATE on Tuesday.

Following the NCAA intervention, NUATE has temporarily agreed to shelve further interruption of Turkish Airlines operations in Lagos and Abuja to allow the airlift of stranded passengers both inbound and outbound from across the world.

The agreement was reached after a meeting with Michael Achimugu, the representative of the Acting Director General Civil Aviation, who is also the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA.

Achimugu had on Wednesday evening after meeting with the Country Manager of Turkish Airlines in Nigeria promised to meet with the union on Thursday to resolve the impasse.

The meeting had representatives of NUATE led by Ochema Aba, its General Secretary, Bukola Teriba, the Regional Manager of NCAA, among others.