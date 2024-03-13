Tunji – Ojo inaugurates mining Marshals to oversee 1,175 illegal mining sites

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, has commissioned Mining Marshals within the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to oversee and prevent illegal solid mineral mining in more than 1,175 unauthorized sites nationwide.

During the inauguration held on friday at the Corps headquarters in Abuja, the minister emphasized that the Mining Marshals will collaborate with the Ministry of Solid Minerals, led by Dele Alake, to execute their duties effectively.

Read also: BlockDAG’s Top Crypto Miners Cause Global Mining Push, DOGE Miners and BTC Mining See Numbers Fall

Tunji-Ojo tasked the Corps with safeguarding Nigeria’s shared assets, including oil and gas, solid minerals, power, and telecommunication infrastructure, among others.

He explained that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, it would not be business as usual for the personnel of the NSCDC since, by the Act establishing the Agency, the NSCDC has the broadest mandate to protect lives and property as well as critical national assets.

The minister cautioned the Corps against engaging in any form of rivalry with other security agencies, particularly the Police, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among agencies to eliminate all forms of criminal activities across the nation.

The Minister who was the special guest at the 2024 International Civil Defence Day with the theme:” honour the heroes and promote safety skills “was treated to a colourful parade at the Parade Ground in the headquarters of the NSCDC, Abuja.

He praised the Commandant General (CG) of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, for implementing extensive reforms that have transformed the agency into a significant force within the country’s security framework.

In his address, Audi stated that during his three-year tenure, the NSCDC dismantled more than 200 illegal refineries, apprehended over 500 suspected oil thieves, and facilitated the prosecution and conviction of 120 individuals.

Read also: Illegal mining ravages Jos, residents desperate for protection

Additionally, he highlighted the identification of 1,175 illegal mining sites, which will be monitored by the newly established Mining Marshals to counteract illegal mining activities.

He said the Corps Special Intelligence Squad established recently has arrested 8 tankers which served as a warehouse for stolen railway sleepers and other equipment valued at over N1.7 billion.