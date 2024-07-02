Tunji Bello poised to bring his exceptional skills to FCCPC

A popular cliché in the corporate world is that the direction of a business whether negatively or positively is ultimately determined by its customers.

In a normal society, the consumer is the king, without the customer being satisfied, the business will make no headway but in Nigeria, the reverse is the case. Nigerian consumers face abuse, from retailers, manufacturers, service providers amongst others.

Majority of our retailers, service providers and manufacturers know next to nothing about customer service. They attend to consumers as if they are doing them a favour, conveniently forgetting the popular saying that customers are always right. Without the customer there is no business.

Consumer privacies are invaded at will. Poor services; dropped calls, charges for uncompleted calls have persisted. The excesses of service providers are unchecked.

It is common knowledge that despite the laws prohibiting consumers to purchase electrical equipment, that consumers still contribute money to buy transformers, cables, hooks, and electric poles. They also contribute money to repair these things when they go bad. If they do not do these things, the energy companies will leave them to their fate yet they still pay exorbitant power bills to the company whose duty it is to provide and install these things.

Nigerian consumers have been so accustomed to abuse that they can no longer distinguish what is abuse and good customer service. Here, businesses draw blood from their customers and make them bleed profusely.

Here, customer satisfaction is no longer a measure of how products and services supplied by a company meet or surpass customer expectation. It is a mere platitude.

Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria which has since metamorphosed to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission was established to mainly protect the interest of consumers. Though the Agency has recorded some giant strides in the corporate landscape especially within the years Tunde Irukera was at the helm, however the average Nigerian is yet to feel much impact.

However, as the versatile, highly experienced Tunji Bello takes his position as the Chief Executive Officer [CEO]/Vice Chairman of the Commission and brings his wealth of experience to the role, Consumers are expected to gradually have a respite.

It will be recalled that Tunji Bello as the then Commissioner for Environment and later Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in 2011 worked tirelessly to bring sanity to Lagos environment. He redefined the environmental landscape from horrifying paradigm of old to the splendiferous ambience we behold today.

Now one can comfortably drive through Lagos state with eyes wide open admiring the beautiful trees and flowers strategically planted on the road sides and under the Flyovers, not just for providing shades and esthetics but also providing means of livelihood for hundreds of people tending to the plants.

When Tunji Bello, the then Commissioner for Environment started beautifying Lagos, people were wondering but today the tree planting, landscaping and beautification projects is still attracting both local and international commendations for the state.

A drive around the entire City with all its splendid parks and gardens would reveal that they have contributed in no small measure to a greener, healthier and sustainable Lagos.

Aside the aesthetics, the greening initiative was a deliberate effort to mitigate the effect of climate change, protect our future and save the environment.

Currently, the state has over 232 landscaped and beautiful sites, inclusive of those sponsored by private concerns.

Tunji Bello, the Lawyer, Administrator and renowned Journalist joined the public service in 1999 when he was appointed the Managing Director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency during the time of the then Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During his time at LASAA, he brought sanity into the sector. Before then the state was littered with billboards, banners and posters and in some cases obsolete ones.

In July 2011 he joined Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration where he was sworn in as the Commissioner for the Environment where he meritoriously served till May 29th,2015. Tunji was appointed the Secretary to the state Government following the successful outcome of the 2015 gubernatorial elections where Akinwunmi Ambode emerged the winner and became the Governor of the state serving till the expiration of the tenure of Akinwunmi Ambode.

On August 20,2019, following the confirmation of his nomination as a cabinet member by the state House of Assembly, Tunji Bello took the oath of office as the commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources before Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He performed excellently whether as Head of LASSA, Commissioner for Environment, Secretary to the state Government and Commissioner for Environment and water resources.

Tunji Bello, Environmentalist, Political scientist and an accomplished journalist served in various governments in Lagos state for almost a period of 24 years. This shows his versatility and his mastery as an administrator.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said the President expects Bello to ensure the Commission’s mandate is fully realized, protecting Nigerian consumers’ interest, promoting their welfare, and guaranteeing the safety and quality of goods and services.

Consumers expect that he will use his flexible adaptive mind to bring in innovations to improve the activities in his latest assignment in such a way that consumers will really feel the impact of his tenure.