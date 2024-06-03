Tunde Onakoya and Deborah Quickpen, Nigerian chess prodigy, play chess to promote education

Daniel Ford International (U.K) has concluded plans to host a historic chess match between Guinness World Record holder, Tunde Onakoya, and Nigerian chess prodigy Deborah Quickpen to promote education and raise awareness for chess in the country.

The epic match meant to raise awareness for chess in Nigeria, raise funds for Chess In Slums Africa; promote education and empowerment through chess, and support the chess development of Deborah Quickpen is billed to be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Lagos.

Speaking on the upcoming event, in which the proceeds will be directed towards expanding the reach and impact of Chess in Nigeria, Tunde Onakoya said; “This match is a testament to the potential that lies within every child.

Deborah’s talent and dedication are truly remarkable. Through Chess in Slums, we aim to unlock this potential in many more children across Nigeria.”

Similarly, Quickpen expressed delight at the opportunity to square up against the phenomenal Onakoya.

“I am excited and honoured to play against Onakoya. Chess has changed my life, and I hope this match inspires other young people to take up the game and see where it can take them,” she said.

Quickpen is currently ranked number one in Nigeria and fourth in Africa across all female age groups. She is the current Nigeria National Women’s Chess Champion, the youngest person to hold that title in Nigerian chess history.

She is a rising star in African and world chess and has already made waves with her exceptional talent and achievements at such a young age.

Her journey in chess has been nothing short of inspiring, and her participation in this match symbolises the bright future of Nigerian chess.

Onakoya is renowned for his remarkable achievements in the global chess community and his commitment to applying chess to empower children from underserved communities.

His internationally acclaimed Chess In Slums project has provided African children with educational opportunities and life skills.

According to Daniel Ford International, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) is supporting the organisation for a successful event.

“NIDCOM’s involvement underscores the importance of the Nigerian diaspora in championing local causes and highlights how the diaspora can be an invaluable asset to Nigeria.

By championing this event, NIDCOM encourages the Nigerian diaspora to actively participate in and contribute to initiatives that foster education and empowerment within their homeland.”

About Chess in Slums Africa

Chess in Slums is a non-profit organization dedicated to using chess as a medium to engage, educate, and empower children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Through structured chess programs, the organization provides these children with critical thinking skills, discipline, and the confidence needed to pursue their dreams.