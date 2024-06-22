Tuggar launches cultural diplomacy programme in Beijing to enhance trade opportunities

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs has launched the 4D Cultural Diplomacy Programme in Beijing, in a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s trade, economic, and cultural relations with China.

This initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu‘s Renewed Hope Agenda and aims to deepen trade opportunities and foster mutual understanding between the two nations.

The programme underscored the strategic importance of cultural diplomacy in driving economic growth and enhancing bilateral relations.

Tuggar’s visit to China, which includes high-level meetings and participation in major forums, is expected to yield substantial benefits in trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation.

Tuggar embarked on this official working visit to the People’s Republic of China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

The visit was announced in a statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Arriving in China on June 19th, Tuggar delivered a keynote address at the China-Nigeria Business Exchange event. Organized by the Nigerian Embassy and Yingke Law Firm, the event aimed to facilitate increased bilateral trade and investment and foster business matchmaking to strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and China.

In his address, Tuggar emphasized the importance of the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and China, highlighting mutual respect and shared developmental goals.

“This event is a testament to our commitment to strengthening Nigeria-China relations. By fostering direct business engagements, we are paving the way for increased bilateral trade, investment opportunities, and innovative collaborations that will benefit both nations,” he stated.

The event saw participation from over 200 Chinese companies, indicating a strong interest in economic collaboration.

Aisha Rimi, Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Khalil Suleiman Halilu, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI); and Oluwaseun Fakuade, Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Digital Economy, representing Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, attended the event.

During his visit, the Minister will engage in several high-level meetings and events, including the inaugural Plenary Session of the Nigeria-China Intergovernmental Committee in Beijing and the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian.

These engagements are expected to further solidify the strategic partnership between Nigeria and China.

According to the statement, expected outcomes included advancing Nigeria’s development drive, boosting infrastructure, improving healthcare and educational systems, stimulating job creation, implementing bilateral agreements, increasing trade volume and diversification, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), promoting entrepreneurship, and strengthening industrial capabilities and competitiveness.