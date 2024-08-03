Troops thwart ₦3.65bn worth of oil theft, kill 572 terrorists in July, say DHQ

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced that security forces thwarted ₦3.65 billion worth of oil theft and neutralized 572 terrorists in July 2024, in an extensive operation against oil thieves, terrorists and criminal elements in July 2024.

This operation also resulted in the arrest of 790 suspects and the rescue of 479 kidnapped hostages, showcasing the military’s continued commitment to securing the nation.

According to a statement released on Friday by Edward Buba, Director of Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian troops recovered 440 weapons and 10,589 rounds of ammunition in July.

Additionally, troops seized 3,650,080 litres of stolen crude oil, 625,518 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 450 litres of Dual dual-purpose kerosene (DPK), and 1,230 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), among other items.

The detailed breakdown of recoveries included 232 AK-47 rifles, 93 locally fabricated guns, 82 dane guns, 32 pump-action guns, 5,041 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 2,768 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 659 cartridges, 63 assorted arms, and 2,259 assorted rounds of ammunition.

In response to ongoing protests across the country, Buba noted that the armed forces have intensified security measures in several areas, particularly where demonstrations have turned violent.

“Tragically, on the evening of July 31, a female suicide bomber detonated her explosive vest in Kawuri Village of Konduga Local Government Area in Borno State, resulting in the deaths of 17 civilians and injuries to several others, who are now receiving treatment in the hospital.

“Despite this tragic incident, military operations continue to achieve significant successes, particularly in the North East, North West, North Central, and South East regions.

“In the South-South, troops have re-strategized their operations to curb crude oil theft and boost optimal output in crude oil production”, Buba stated.

He added that the military remained resolute in its mission to defend the country and protect its citizens.

He urged all citizens to remain vigilant and not compromise on security, as the safety of everyone is interconnected.