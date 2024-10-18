Troops nab suspected terrorists collaborators in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, have apprehended three persons suspected to be collaborators of terrorist elements in Taraba State.

Olubodunde Oni, the spokesman of the Army, and acting assistant director, 6 Brigade Army public relations, through a statement issued on Friday, stated that the troop acted on intelligence reports of some Bandits present in Kona range of mountains which cut across Jalingo and Lau LGAs and conducted operations around the general area, leading to the arrest of 3 Suspected collaborators identified as Ahijo Sulaiman, Abdulrahman Isah and Aisha Mohammed.

He said the operation which was carried out with precision and intelligence, took place on October 15, 2024, at Landey Jessy village of Lau Local Government Areas, Taraba State.

“During the investigation, Aisha Mohammed who is married to Ahijo Sulaiman confessed that Ahijo’s residence is used for hiding their weapons after operations,” he said

“Abdulrahman on the other hand was identified by a victim he attempted to kidnap in Iware of Ardo-Kola LGA sometime in September 2024.”

The statement reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment towards protecting the lives and property of the people and preservation of the nation’s territorial integrity and urged the general public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to enable them to free the country of terrorism and other forms of insecurity.

