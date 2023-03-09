Troops nab 71 oil thieves, destroy 74 illegal refineries in two weeks

Troops conducting operations in the South-South region of Nigeria have arrested 74 oil thieves, and discovered and destroyed 74 illegal refining sites in the last two weeks, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday.

Major General, Musa Danmadami, director defence said the troops of Operation Delta Safe operating in the region also recovered various crude oil products, denying the oil thieves over N173.9 million naira within the period.

Danmadami made this known in Abuja while giving an update on the activities of troops of across the country . ” Troops recovered 209,000 litres of crude oil, 145,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 4,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 27 variety of weapons, 468 assorted ammunition, 2 speed boats, 2 outboard engine, 8 vehicles and 4 motorcycles while a total of 71 criminals were arrested. All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action”, he said.

The director also disclosed that troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai in the North East zone of the country recovered assorted weapons from terrorists, killed 8 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, and arrested 35 terrorist logistics suppliers.

He added that the soldiers rescued 19 civilians while a total of 1,332 terrorist and their family members comprising 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of Operations.

“Relatedly, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted several air interdiction operations against terrorist enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations. Notably, on 24 February 2023, intelligent report revealed terrorist convergence with plans to attack some locations in Kauwa, Gamboru and Monguno in Borno State in a bid to disrupt the 2023 general elections,” he said.

“Consequently, series of air interdiction operations was carried out at these identified locations. Feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt with terrorists, as several terrorist were neutralized with their logistics destroyed. Also, on 27 February 2023, an air interdiction was conducted at Muzuri in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State following intelligence report of Terrorist meeting in the location. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with logistics also destroyed in the airstrike.”

Similarly in the North West zone, the director disclosed that troops of Operation Hadarin Daniel recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 12 AK47 magazines, 158 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 locally fabricated weapon, 4 Improvised Explosive Devices, and the sum of N10.5 million.

“Troops also neutralized 13 bandits as well as rescued 23 kidnapped victims. All recovered items and rescued victims were handed over to appropriate authority for further action,” he added.

Also, in the South West Zone, Danmadami said the troops of Operation Awatse arrested 30 suspected criminals and recovered various illicit drugs and assorted weapons.