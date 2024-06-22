Troops nab 35 terrorists with deadly arsenal, in Plateau, Bauchi 

Men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the Nigerian Army Special Task Force (STF) operating in Plateau, Bauchi and its environs have arrested 35 terrorists, cattle rustlers, as well as members of the Sara-suka, who specialise in terrorising Bauchi and Jos residents with arms and ammunition.

Abdusalami Abubakar, a Major General commander of OPSH broke the news during the OPSH Sallah celebration at the command headquarters in Jos.

He said the special task force also arrested six suspected bandits and recovered weapons and 47 rustled cows in Manguna, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Abubakar who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army, said: “In our efforts to clear Jos of all criminal elements and secure Jos metropolis, recently, in a joint operation with the Department of State Services, troops raided selected areas in Jos metropolis to clear miscreants from the area on June 2, 2024.

“A total of 29 suspected sara-suka members were arrested with fabricated rifles, pistols and other assorted dangerous weapons recovered. I want to assure you that we will continue to make the entire Jos metropolis and indeed the whole of the OPSH Joint operations area safe for everyone.

“In addition to this, concerted efforts have been put in place by OPSH to enhance and secure Jos metropolis. So far, we have intensified patrols using motorcycles at night by DHQ Special Operation Forces and OPSH DELTA Force. We have also equipped Neighborhood Watches with motorcycles and other logistics to carry out night patrols at vulnerable locations”.

The army boss added that the operation has tremendously reduced the crime rate and enhanced its coverage of socio-economic activities.