Troops foil N728m oil theft, kill 181 terrorists in one week

Nigerian troops have thwarted an oil theft operation worth an estimated N728 million and arrested 50 suspects connected to the illicit activity during a weeklong crackdown across various theatres of operations in the Niger Delta region.

The operation also led to the discovery and destruction of 47 illegal refining sites, 25 crude oil cooking ovens, and 44 storage tanks.

Security forces also recovered 765,680 litres of stolen crude oil and 86,725 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO).

Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, disclosed these in a statement on ongoing military efforts on Friday.

According to him, troops across the country neutralised 181 terrorists, arrested 203 suspects, and rescued 161 hostages during the week under review.

In addition to these efforts, troops seized a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including 228 assorted weapons and 6,749 rounds of ammunition.

The recovered arms include 85 AK-47 rifles, 36 dane guns, 16 pump-action guns, and 4 hand grenades, among others.

Troops also confiscated 42 mobile phones, 33 motorcycles, 15 vehicles, and cash totaling N577,800 during their operations.

The statement further revealed that in Plateau State, security forces arrested several notorious kidnappers, including a known gunrunner, Mohammed Musa, also known as ‘Mamman.’

“These operations form part of the military’s ongoing dry-season campaign to degrade terrorists and their networks,” the statement.

The Nigerian Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating terrorism and ensuring the safety and peace of citizens.

They vowed to sustain the momentum in their operations to dismantle terrorist cells and secure the nation’s critical assets.

