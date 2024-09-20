Troops destroy 71 illegal refining sites, recover 788,400 litres of stolen crude oil in one week

Nigerian troops destroyed 71 illegal refining sites and seized 788,400 litres of stolen crude oil over the past week in the Niger Delta.

The operation, which aimed to combat the rampant oil theft in the region, also led to the recovery of various illegal refining equipment and the arrest of 45 individuals involved in the illicit trade.

The operation was revealed in a statement by Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, who outlined the military’s sustained efforts to curb criminal activities in the Niger Delta and across the nation.

In addition to the crackdown on oil theft, the military neutralised 159 individuals and arrested 174 others in various security operations.

Troops also successfully rescued 188 kidnapped hostages, just as the military’s efforts led to the denial of oil theft valued at over N736 million, further bolstering national security efforts.

According to Buba, equipment destroyed during the operation included nine dugout pits, 35 boats, four speedboats, 32 drums, 57 storage tanks, 20 cooking ovens, and one pumping machine.

Troops also recovered 28,995 litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO), 300 litres of kerosene (DPK), and 3,000 litres of petrol (PMS), along with 14 vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and other items used by the criminals.

Beyond the fight against oil theft, the military has also intensified its operations against terrorism and other forms of insecurity across Nigeria.

Several terrorist leaders and combatants have been eliminated in recent operations aimed at dismantling terror networks.

Troops recovered 151 assorted weapons and over 12,000 rounds of ammunition, including PKT guns, AK-47 rifles, RPG tubes, and fabricated hand grenades.

Furthermore, troops have been strategically deployed to ensure the upcoming governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 21, is violence-free.

The military is working closely with the police to ensure the safety of voters and the credibility of the election.

Buba affirmed that the armed forces remain committed to ending terrorism and all forms of insecurity in Nigeria, vowing that troops will continue their relentless pursuit of peace and stability across the nation.