Troops destroy 66 illegal refining sites, recover ₦798m in stolen oil in Niger Delta

Troops in the Niger Delta have dismantled 66 illegal refining sites and disrupted a complex network of oil theft operations.

According to a statement issued by Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, troops uncovered and destroyed 68 crude oil cooking ovens, 13 dugout pits, 41 boats, and 45 storage tanks. Items seized include four speedboats, one pumping machine, 150 drums, one generator, two motorcycles, two mobile phones, a drone, and five vehicles.

Additionally, security forces recovered 657,470 litres of stolen crude oil, 127,870 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 5,000 litres of Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

According to Buba, troops also neutralized 148 criminals and arrested 258 suspects, including 51 individuals implicated in oil theft. Furthermore, 291 kidnapped hostages were successfully rescued.

“Troops recovered 146 assorted weapons and 2,599 rounds of ammunition. The cache included 72 AK-47 rifles, 33 fabricated rifles, 28 Dane guns, two locally made submachine guns, and a range of other weaponry. Ammunition recovered included 1,596 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 636 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

“Other items seized were 36 motorcycles, 40 mobile phones, three vehicles, and ₦1.8 million in cash”, he added. He also noted that the fight against terrorism also made headway in the North Central region as troops intercepted two suspected gun runners, identified as Danweri and Abubakar Hamza, in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Buba stated that the suspects, believed to be collaborating with terrorists, are currently cooperating with military investigations.

The military emphasized its commitment to dismantling both the operational capabilities and support networks of terrorist and extremist groups across the country.

According to Buba, ongoing operations are steadily turning the tide against criminal activities, with troops maintaining a strong position and gaining the upper hand in the war against terror.

He reassured that the military remains resolute in ensuring Nigeria’s safety and stability, targeting both criminal networks and the support systems enabling their activities.

