Troops destroy 56 illegal refining sites, recover 872,070 litres of stolen crude oil in Niger Delta

During the mission, troops recovered a staggering 872,070 litres of stolen crude oil, highlighting the scale of the oil theft and illegal refining activities plaguing the region.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, detailing ongoing military efforts to curb oil theft and counter-insurgency across the country.

Buba stated that troops also destroyed 78 crude oil cooking ovens, 21 dugout pits, 56 boats, 56 drums, and 26 storage tanks, in a major crackdown on oil theft and illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

The operation, according to him, also led to the recovery of 872,070 litres of stolen crude oil and 67,985 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), stating that the estimated value of the intercepted stolen oil was N921,847,146.

“Troops also confiscated various items used in the illegal operations, including two speedboats, a barge, two tricycles, a pumping machine, two walkie-talkies, two outboard engines, nine mobile phones, and 12 vehicles”, he added.

He noted that beyond combating oil theft, the armed forces intensified efforts against terrorism, neutralising 115 insurgents and arresting 238 suspects during the week under review.

He mentioned that among those arrested were 51 individuals involved in oil theft. Troops also rescued 138 kidnapped victims in separate operations.

“The military seized 145 assorted weapons and 3,825 rounds of ammunition. These included 68 AK-47 rifles, one general-purpose machine gun (GPMG), two PKT guns, 24 fabricated rifles, and several types of grenades.

“Other recovered items included 54 magazines, 51 mobile phones, 24 motorcycles, and the sum of N7.2 million in cash. “One notable success was the elimination of Munzur Ya Audu, a notorious terrorist commander in the North-East, during a targeted operation”, he stated.

Buba emphasized the armed forces’ commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and degrading their capabilities. “Our aim remains to find and destroy terrorists and their supporters wherever they may be hiding,” he said.

He noted that the military has been actively targeting logistics bases and structures linked to terror groups. “The Nigerian Air Force has also been conducting airstrikes on terrorist enclaves, complementing ground operations to dismantle their operational capacity”, Buba said.

Acknowledging the challenges of the fight, Buba said, “We are at war against a cruel and vicious enemy. It is therefore imperative that we degrade their military capability and effectiveness.”

Despite the risks and casualties involved, he affirmed the military’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians. He pledged the armed forces’ unwavering commitment to defeating all threats and creating a safer environment for citizens.

“It is our pride as a force to place ourselves in harm’s way to protect our nation. This is the sacrifice we make for Nigeria.

