Troops capture kidnap kingpin, recover cache of ammunition in Plateau

…as IGP inaugurates schools protection squad in Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State have dismantled a kidnappers’ den in Bassa Local Government Area, apprehending a notorious kingpin identified as Mohammed Musa, also known as Mamman.

The operation, carried out in Rafiki Community, also led to the arrest of Musa’s accomplice, Mallam Alhassan Samaila, and the recovery of ammunition concealed in the hideout.

Samson Zhakom, a major and spokesman for the Military Taskforce, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

He said the raid was part of efforts to ensure a secure harvest season and peaceful yuletide in Plateau and its environs.

The statement read, “In continuation of robust efforts to ensure secure harvest and peaceful yuletide celebrations in the Joint Operations Area as directed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. OO Oluyede, troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN on Operation GOLDEN PEACE conducted an intelligence-based raid on identified criminal hideouts in the Rafiki General Area of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State, with positive outcomes, including the capture of a notorious kidnap kingpin and recovery of a cache of ammunition on December 10, 2024.

“During the operation, security agencies captured the target, Mohammed Musa, also known as Mamman, alongside his collaborator, Mallam Alhassan Samaila. A thorough search of their hideout led to the recovery of 439 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition concealed in a four-litre engine oil gallon.”

Zhakom stated that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects disguised as transporters to smuggle ammunition to bandits operating in Plateau, Kaduna, and Zamfara states.

“The arrested suspects are making useful confessions, and security agencies are currently conducting follow-up operations to apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate and recover more arms and ammunition,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Olukayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), on Wednesday officially inaugurated the Plateau State Schools Protection Squad (SPS) in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

The Schools Protection Squad (SPS) is an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at safeguarding Educational Institutions Nationwide, creating a secure environment for learning and development, and fostering collaboration between Law Enforcement Agencies, School Administrators, Local Community Agencies and Community Members in achieving this goal.

The event was attended by various stakeholders, including Caleb Mutfwang, a lawyer and Plateau state governor, all Security Agencies in the State, the Plateau State Traditional Council, Civil Society Organisations, Educational Institutions, Students from various Schools, Trade Unions, and many more.

The Inspector General of Police, who was represented by Adebowale Williams, an Assistant Inspector General of Police and the Commandant Police Staff College Jos, emphasised the importance of safeguarding schools, which he described as “Sanctuaries of Knowledge and Nurturing grounds for the future leaders of our Country”. He expressed the IGP’s commitment to ensuring that schools throughout the Nation are safe.

Emmanuel Adesina, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, in his speech, highlighted the need to adopt proactive measures in preventing security threats, emphasising the importance of maintaining a strong partnership between security agencies and all stakeholders in the State.

